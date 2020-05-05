Aberdeen cancer centre boosted by performance from Sting

Superstar musician Sting has recorded a special charity single in honour of cancer charity Maggie’s.

The charity, which has a base at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, provides free support to cancer patients and their families and has been fundraising to mark Giving Tuesday.

The organisation has been offering assistance to those struggling with delays to treatment and hopes to support those self-isolating and dealing with fear and anxiety over current circumstances.

To support the charity’s efforts, former Police frontman Sting has recorded a special version of his hit song Message In A Bottle to raise money for those in need.

The singer said: “I hope to help to shine a light on the important work that Maggie’s is doing to support cancer patients at this most difficult time. I know how crucial Maggie’s professional, practical and emotional support is at the best of times, but it is needed now more than ever.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Maggie’s estimates that 58% of those living with cancer have had treatment affected in some way by coronavirus.

For Lesley Stephen, a mother of four and cancer patient, she is in need of support from the charity more than ever.

She said: “Advanced cancer is a completely different ball game to early cancer in that the nature of it means that my cancer can never be cured. However, I have been on a clinical trial drug which has miraculously kept me alive for the past four years.

“I’m always worried that this could be my last Christmas, my last Spring, my last Summer, but the Coronavirus has added another layer to my anxiety because I’m due to have treatment and it’s uncertain whether this will go ahead.

“It’s a very unnerving time for advanced cancer patients.”

Maggie’s relies on donations to sustain high quality professional support, and the charity is still supporting a number of north-east patients despite lockdown.

Centre Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s Aberdeen Richard Stewart said: “Sting is a legend. He’s one of the world’s biggest musical stars and message in a Bottle is a song that’s loved by millions. It’s absolutely brilliant Maggie’s have the backing of someone of his calibre.

“Throughout the pandemic Maggie’s services are available to everyone in need of support, we’re always just one phone call or email away.

“Over the past six weeks the generosity of people has blown us all away. The money raised from Sting’s appeal will help tremendously. I really hope people feel inspired by Sting’s SOS to the world and text to give just £3 to help support people with cancer.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day