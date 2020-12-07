Aberdeen cancer care charity hosts online carol concert

Scots up and down the country took part in an online carol concert hosted by an Aberdeen cancer care charity.

The online singalong event, which took place on December 3, saw well-known Scottish actors, authors and musicians light up laptops in homes and care homes nationwide with some much-needed festive cheer.

Over the course of the hour-long event, viewers were treated to an exclusive performance by much-loved panto duo, DJ Grant Stott and River City star Andy Gray.

Scots’ singing sensation Caitlyn Vanbeck performed Christmas classics, and the St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir performed a special, candle-lit carol concert live from the cathedral itself.

And author and former Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis treated viewers to a Christmas reading.

Maggie’s Edinburgh centre head, Andy Anderson, said: “This year has been incredibly challenging for people with cancer.

“Maggie’s is only able to be there for anyone who needs us because of fundraising events like ‘Carols on Your Couch’ which means so much to us and everyone who visits our centres. We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who performed at our concert.”

Gary Smith, director of communications at the King’s Theatre, added: “The Kings Theatre is delighted to be able to support Maggie’s, alongside our panto stars, Grant Stott and Andy Gray.

“As we are unable to open our doors this festive season, we were very happy to be able to spread some Christmas cheer through our support of this wonderful online event.”

Maggie’s Centres provide free emotional, practical and social support to people with cancer and their family and friends.