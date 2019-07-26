Aberdeen campaigners to meet council in fight for speed camera on ‘rat run’ road

Campaigners have been invited to meet Aberdeen council officers to set out their case for installing speed cameras on a “rat run” road.

The Seaton and Linksfield Community Network launched a petition earlier this year to drum up support for increasing safety measures on School Road and Golf Road.

They also want the council to bring in a weight limit which would restrict heavy goods vehicles (HGVS) driving along the busy city route.

Residents say motorists are increasingly using the route as a “rat run” travelling through the area on the way to the south of the city.

The petition, which was lodged with Aberdeen City Council in April, ended earlier this month.

Now members of the community network have been invited to attend a meeting on September 17 so they can present their case to the council.

The group has thanked everyone who signed the petition.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Alan Parker, chairman of the Seaton and Linksfield Community Network, said: “Almost 400 local people signed the Aberdeen City Council petition, organised by Seaton Linksfield Community Network, asking the council to investigate the dangers caused by speeding traffic on School Road.

“We promise to keep campaigning until this blight on our community is eradicated.

“History is scattered with examples of local councils across the country ignoring concerns raised by residents, sometimes to disastrous effect.

“In the meantime, easily visible speed limit signs at both ends of the road would be a good start.”

MSP Kevin Stewart congratulated the group on the success of their campaign.

He said: “This is a real achievement for the community to have gathered so many signatures. It is clear that this is an issue which matters to folk in Seaton so I’m pleased the issue will now go before councillors.

“A power of work has gone in to seeing this petition through and I think we need to recognise the efforts of the volunteers who took the time to get the petition over the line.”