Aberdeen campaigners joy as cancer victims’ tribute bike recovered

An Aberdeen charity campaigner has expressed relief as a bike paying tribute to child cancer victims was recovered after going missing.

Milene Munro told the Evening Express she was “astonished” on Friday to discover a gold-painted bike – one of several placed in the city centre as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – had been removed from a padlock on Union Street.

Ms Munro, whose son Braeden Williams passed away aged seven in 2014 after battling a brain tumour, reported the incident to police.

Officers found the bike near King Street six hours after receiving the report, and Ms Munro said she is pleased it was found – and is urging readers to keep a look out for the other bikes.

“I was astonished when I saw it was missing,” said Ms Munro, who runs the Cancer and Leukaemia in Children Orientated charity (CALICO).

“They are fixed in place with a padlock, so someone must have got it off and taken it for a joyride.”

She added: “Each bike has the name of a child cancer victim on them and their loved ones like to visit them.

“What if they had gone and found it missing?

“They would have been heartbroken.

“I would ask people to keep an eye on the bikes when they are passing through town.

“If you see any suspicious behaviour around them, let the police know.”

This month has been labelled Glow Gold September, with parts of the city turning gold in support of CALICO.

The latest organisation to get on board is Aberdeen City Council, which has put aside a tree for messages to be placed on.

The tree, on Cathedral Walk within Seaton Park, features a special poem and individual notes for children who are undergoing treatment for cancer.

Ms Munro said: “It’s a really nice gesture from the council, and the tree is looking great.

“We want to raise as much awareness as possible of child cancer in a way that is most respectful to bereaved parents.

“The tree will be a special place them to visit and remember their loved ones.”

She said the parents whose children’s names were inscribed on the gold bikes were “surprised and touched” when she first suggested the idea.

CALICO, which works with Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital to give small grants to diagnosed families, also wants to promote a bereavement group run by Maggie’s charity.

Visit calicogrampian.org.uk for details.