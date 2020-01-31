Aberdeen campaigners call on EU to ‘leave a light on for Scotland’

Campaigners gathered in Aberdeen city centre this afternoon to voice their frustration and fears over Brexit.

Aye Aberdeen, a group campaigning for Scotland Independence and to remain in the EU, held its first event of the day outside Marischal College in Broad Street at 1pm this afternoon.

Between 30 and 40 Aberdeen campaigners of all ages gathered in front of the Robert the Bruce statue holding Scottish flags.

They also held banners with slogans such as: “Leave a light on for Scotland” and “Scotland’s right to choose”.

Kirsty Blackman, SNP MP for Aberdeen North, was at the gathering and said she was “pleased” to see people supporting it.

She added: “Scotland should have the right to choose her own future.”

Aye Aberdeen will held its second event tonight at 10.30pm right before 11pm when the UK will officially leave the EU.