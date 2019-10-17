Aberdeen campaigner welcomes new law banning pavement parking

An Aberdeen campaigner has welcomed new laws banning parking on pavements across the country.

Motorists will no longer be able to leave their cars parked on walkways which will make it safer for pedestrians to navigate town and city streets.

The Transport (Scotland) Bill has now passed its third and final stage in Holyrood following a debate and the new rules will be enforced next year.

City residents living with vision impairment conditions have welcomed the decision and said it will improve access for people with sight loss, as well as wheelchair users and parents with prams.

Mary Rasmussen, of Guide Dogs Aberdeen, said: “I’m hopeful that the Bill will change things enormously.

“As a guide dog owner, I can’t get across the street if there are cars parked on the pavement.

“I end up having to cross in the middle of the road, putting me alongside traffic, which is obviously dangerous.”

The Bill will introduce a Scotland-wide ban on parking cars on footways as well as prohibiting double parking.

There will be exemptions in place for certain vehicles, including emergency service and delivery vehicles, however, Mary believes this could cause problems for pedestrians.

She added: “I don’t think people should be exempt from the law unless there are exceptional circumstances, such as ambulances needing somewhere to park.

“It could also cause problems for the emergency services, as it limits where they can park and could block access to patients.”

Residents and business owners on Auchmill Road, where drivers regularly park their vehicles on pavements, have mixed views on the new law.

Sandra Galloway, director of Aberdeen Heating, said: “There’s people parking on the pavement all the way down the street and we’ve seen mums with buggies struggling to get past.

“But I think businesses will struggle to attract customers if there is no space to park on the busy road.”

And Kieran McCallum, who lives on the same street, is concerned about potential safety implications.

He said: “It’s a good idea in principle, but if drivers can’t park on the pavements any more they will have to park on the road which is a nightmare.

“Parking on a corner could cause accidents as it blocks the road and there will likely be issues with people trying to reverse into a space.

“It’s hard to find a parking spot at the moment and I end up having to park 15 minutes away from my flat.

“But I do think the ban will be good for people with disabilites and wheelchair users.”

A recent survey carried out by Guide Dogs showed that 97% of people with sight loss encountered problems with street obstructions.

However, a spokesman for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) Scotland, said the new legislation would reduce street clutter and make life easier for blind and partially sighted people across Scotland.

He said: “RNIB Scotland campaigns widely on the issue of street clutter and obstructions, which can deprive people with sight loss, and those with other mobility issues such as wheelchair users, of their ability to get from A to B.

“For some, these obstacles can make just going outside a fraught and even risky experience.

“The random nature of pavement parking makes it impossible to predict where such obstacles will be.”

The regulations will give local authorities the power to enforce the new parking prohibitions. Parking wardens will be able to issue penalty charge notices to motorists breaching the rules.

A spokesman for Scotland’s Royal Blind organisation also backed the plans but raised concerns about how it would be enforced.

He said: “We know it creates a dangerous environment because people who are visually impaired either have to squeeze past or risk colliding with parked vehicles.

“But we do have concerns about the blanket 20-minute exemption for delivery vehicles and how easy it will be to enforce.”

A representative for Transport Scotland said: “The Bill is currently going through the final stages of the parliamentary process and is not yet in force.

“The Bill was passed by the Scottish Parliament on October 10 2019 and the new parking regulations will come into force around a year later.

“The regulations will provide powers to local authorities to enforce the parking prohibitions.

“These powers enable parking attendants to issue penalty charge notices to motorists breaching parking controls in specific areas.

“The parking prohibitions are aimed at promoting, supporting and advancing the rights of pedestrians, to ensure our pavements and roads are accessible for all.

“The Parking Standards Group, which includes representatives from local authorities, disability organisations and businesses, will continue to meet to discuss the new parking regulations.”