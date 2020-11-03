Aberdeen cafes and bars raise fears of second national full lockdown in Scotland

Hospitality businesses in Aberdeen and the north-east have raised fears over the possibility of Scotland being plunged into a second national lockdown.

The new five-tier lockdown structure got underway yesterday with the Granite City and Aberdeenshire under level two restrictions.

Under the Scottish Government’s rules licensed premises can only serve alcohol indoors with a main meal until 8pm and can serve outdoors until 10.30pm.

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon said she would not be able to “ignore” offers of support from the UK Government that could place Scotland under stricter coronavirus restrictions.

The latest figures show a further 17 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past day.

The additional new cases in Grampian since Sunday mean the north-east’s case total is now 3,413.

No coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours across Scotland.

Business owners in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have said they are fearful over the possibility of a lockdown similar to that being introduced in England from Thursday, which will include the closure of all hospitality venues.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Adele Callan, owner of 210 Bistro on Market Street, hopes Aberdeen could move out of level two and into level one like parts of the Highlands.

She said: “I think the city is in the correct tier for this moment in time but there is probably an argument for the shire being in tier one given their cases are lower.

“If our numbers continue to decrease, as they have been over the last couple of weeks, I’d like to think we would be considered for a move into tier one quite soon.

“We are now able to serve alcohol with a main meal which will make a big difference to us.

“The closing time of 8pm is also slightly better as we will at least manage one early evening sitting before closing.

“The fact that we have remained in the same tier level as we have been for the last 4 weeks, but these changes to hospitality have been made makes it seem like they should never have been implemented in the first place.

“So many businesses will have suffered huge losses as a direct result of these initial restrictions.

“I’m extremely worried about a potential national lockdown, we need a run of a few weeks of some sort of ’normality for our business to have a chance of survival. Living in Aberdeen, and it probably applies to the whole of the north of Scotland, a second national lockdown seems a completely disproportionate reaction to the daily and weekly number of cases we are experiencing.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Rob Milne, owner of Kirk View Cafe and Bistro, on the city’s Union Terrace, said that he is just following the level two rules and admits to being “grateful” for still having a business.

He said: “We are just doing what we are told at the minute, and have had to adapt and change our menu constantly.

“Kirk View Cafe & Bistro is currently a Scottish-infused tapas restaurant. This is due to us not being able to serve dinners recently. All the expensive, nice meats and fish have had to come off the menu. We now pretty much sell vegetables and chicken to keep costs down and keep our food fresh and manageable.

“Thankfully we have a good bunch of regulars who have supported us and keep coming back. We will keep doing as we are instructed by the government and council. Keep our place clean, fresh and safe and hopefully we will still be in business when it’s all done and dusted.

“With regards to how things are, there are people in a lot worst position than us. I’m just grateful I’m still in business.”

Martin McAuley, who is the owner of Cafe Ahoy, as well as The Pier, Bridge House Cafe in Ballater, Forest Cafe at Midmar, and Corner Tree Cafe, said he was disappointed that Aberdeenshire is operating under tier two restrictions.

He said: “In regards to being placed into tier 2, I think as a city we had an expectation that we would be placed in tier 1 to begin with so there is a lot of disappointment. I do hope at the very least that we start to see some pay off with the tighter restrictions and they have the desired effect, at least it would feel worthwhile then.

“It has affected my businesses but as we have a lot of focus on daytime service we are much luckier than other venues who are evening based or wet led. We are very grateful for our daytime customers who are helping us to survive through this. The key priority for us is providing a safe and comfortable environment for people to socialise in.”

© SYSTEM

Stuart McPhee, director of Siberia Bar and Hotel in Aberdeen, said the first day of the new restrictions lead to “really weak” demand at the Belmont Street venue.

He is also fearful of another lockdown being introduced north of the border and has branded the suggestion a “dangerous politically-motivated strategy.”

Stuart said: “I think customer demand has been really weak, there has not been anywhere near the same amount of people that even frequented us in September.

“That may take a week or so after reopening or maybe down to it being colder and people choosing to stay at home.

“The public health emergency must come first we do understand that, but it would be my opinion that at this stage a national lockdown would be a dangerous politically-motivated strategy.

“If the regional levels approach is the best foot forward to bring the virus under control then the Scottish Government should lead by example and put its trust in it and follow it through.

“If we follow England into lockdown on the basis that it’s financially supported I really don’t think that is the correct motivation for moving the whole population into such draconian restrictions.”

Fiona Daniel is the owner of Legends sports bar on Crown Terrace and said they were quiet on the first day of the new Covid-19 safety measures.

They can serve alcohol with a meal but do not have an outdoor space for drinkers to sit in.

She said: “We’ve been quiet but I think there has been a lot of confusion. I don’t know how other people feel but I just want to be open.”

Fiona is also worried about the potential of a second lockdown in Scotland. She said: “I don’t want to face our hospitality staff sitting at home when we have already spent money on safety measures.”

Speaking at her daily press briefing, Ms Sturgeon said Scotland “could not be blind” to what is happening south of the border, after the UK Government announced an extension to the furlough scheme in England as well as increased Covid-19 restrictions.

Along with leaders of the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland and Wales, Ms Sturgeon met the UK Government on Monday morning.

Ms Sturgeon said as a result of that meeting, furlough support may only be forthcoming while England was in stricter measures.

During a debate at Westminster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson would only repeat the “scheme is UK-wide and will continue to apply in Scotland”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I made clear last week, when I set out the levels that would apply initially, that we might yet have to go further and that we can’t rule out – and shouldn’t rule out – a move to level four for all or parts of the country.

“And while that decision would never be easy, there is no doubt that the availability of a more extensive furlough scheme of the kind that the Prime Minister announced on Saturday would make it slightly less difficult because workers would have more of their wages paid.”