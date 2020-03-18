Aberdeen cafe to move online due to temporary closure

An Aberdeen eatery is to move online and begin offering a delivery service as it has temporarily closed its cafe.

Bonobo Cafe on Skene Street has shut its premises due to coronavirus .

To help maintain the business during this time, the owners have set up an online store that offers a delivery service, where people will be able to buy plant-based milks, fresh vegetables, toilet roll, bakes from Vegan Bay Baker and evening meals prepared by staff at the vegan cafe.

Orders must be placed before 2pm for delivery the next day.

A statement made online by owners said: “Now we must stress that we will not allow mass buying. Certain items like pasta & toilet roll will be limited. Think small regular orders. Also let us know if there’s products you’d like to see.

“There may be some kinks to iron out along the way but we’ll just keep open communication with you and continue to improve this completely new service. We will continue for as long as health and legislation allows.”

Customers can access the new site online at www.bonobotribe.co.uk