Aberdeen cafe thanks supporters as high business rates mean they fail to qualify for Government grant

An Aberdeen cafe has thanked its supporters a month after it took the decision to close due to coronavirus.

Foodstory on Thistle Street has seen their turnover drop by more than half since March 20, and have also been told they are unable to apply for a Government business support grant as their “business rates are too high”.

According to bosses at the popular cafe, they “pay £64,000 in rates a year on a rent of £55,000 so can’t get the £25,000 grant”.

However, customers of the cafe have moved their business online helping to keep Foodstory afloat and to make sure they can pay their staff and suppliers.

In a post on Facebook, bosses also thanked their landlords, Andersons and graphic designers, Form Digital.

Exactly a month ago, on the 20th of March we closed our cafe and created an online cafe and no contact delivery service…. Posted by F o o d S t o r y on Monday, 20 April 2020

They said: “The truth is your online orders are keeping us in business. So thank you, all of you for seriously being the best customers ever.

“You have kept us going this far and kept us feeling strong and determined and positive these past few weeks.

“Because of you, we feel we are on our way to paying everyone (those working and those furloughed) and all our suppliers.

“So thanks for constantly spreading the word, for sharing our posts, for talking to your neighbours, for your supportive, kind, encouraging, messages and waves from your windows. They mean a lot.

“We will keep working hard for you all and for the cafe and team we have so much love for, for as long as we can.”

Foodstory has also launched a funding page to help support health workers, the eldelry and people in vulnerable positions.

People can donate online to have a meal box or essential food box delivered to someone else.

Money from the page, which has raised more than £3,000 already, is also helping them pay staff.

