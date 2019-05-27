Aberdeen cafe staff stunned after thieves smash door and steal till

Staff at a popular Aberdeen eatery have spoken of their sadness after it was broken into.

Foodstory was targeted by thieves, and had its cash drawer and staff tip jar taken during the raid.

A police probe has been launched and officers were called to the vegetarian and vegan cafe and restaurant yesterday morning at 9.45am.

The door of the cafe, on Thistle Street, is damaged as a result and has been boarded up.

Detective Constable Paul Wigley said: “We are carrying out inquiries following a theft by housebreaking at Foodstory.

“This incident has been be both inconvenient and costly for the owner and we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

Staff were able to open yesterday shortly after discovering the break-in and the eatery is open as normal today.

Phoebe Lyle, cafe supervisor, confirmed that Foodstory has CCTV, which she hopes will help catch those responsible.

She added: “We think it happened either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

“At first we thought someone just threw a rock at the window, but then noticed the cash drawer and the tip jar was gone.

“The tip jar had about £80-£90, and the actual cash drawer had about £30. It was clearly opportunistic.

“It is weird why would someone would attack an independent business in this climate. We have worked so hard to get where we are.

“It is sad but we have CCTV so hopefully it will be sorted in a speedy manner. It is such a community space and there are so many events on.

“We are looking to being able to get the door fixed.

“It was a bit scary, it was pretty shocking because there was glass everywhere and the till area had been ransacked, clearly they were just looking for any kind of cash.

“Nothing else was touched. It could have been much worse.”

Foodstory opened in 2013 after a kickstarter campaign, serving vegan and vegetarian options, as well for all different types of dietary requirements.

Anyone with information about the break-in should contact police on 101.