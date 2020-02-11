Aberdeen cafe on the market after owner takes step back

An Aberdeen cafe is on the market after more than four years in business.

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen on Palmerston Road was opened by owner Liz Cairns in 2015.

In a Facebook post, she announced that the beloved cafe had been put on the market sharing that she was stepping back for personal reasons.

The full post said: “Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen has been a long time in the making and a labour of love, however due to personal reasons I am stepping back from the business.

“When I started this incredible journey my aim was to create a place where people would feel like they were coming to a friend’s house for lunch – complete with great coffee and fresh, delicious, homemade food.

“Over the last four and a bit years I feel I have achieved this – something I hope is felt by you, our wonderful customers!”

Liz is now hunting for a new owner to take over the small eatery.

“Sweet Mumma’s kitchen has continued to grow in success over this time, however it is time to pass on the reins. There is always opportunity in change and as such I am offering the coffee shop up for sale.

“I believe there is great potential for the business to continue to grow, whether new owners develop the foundations we put in place or take a new direction.”

The business will remain open until the end of April.