Aberdeen cafe halts cash transactions in bid to reduce coronavirus transmission

Aberdeen restaurants are bringing in extra measures to protect staff and customers from coronavirus.

Bonobo Cafe on Skene Street revealed only debit and credit card payments will be taken for the forseeable future due to cash handling increasing the risk of transmission.

The management said in a statement that the cafe was at risk of being affected by any new government advice in the next few weeks.

It added: “For now we’ve decided to take the following measures – we are now taking card payments until further notice as cash handling increases the risk of transmission.

“We are undertaking a more rigorous touch-point sanitising regime alongside our usual systems. This means regular cleaning of door handles, banisters, card docks, iPads and chair backs.

“If you do have any symptoms of cough or any classic symptoms of cold, we do ask you not to visit us at this time. Thank you in advance for co-operating with us… we wish everyone good health and protection during these uncertain times.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile, Mechelle Clark, director of Melt Grilled Cheese on Belmont Street, said: “I wouldn’t have said coronavirus was impacting us before Wednesday when we had a table of 21 Norwegians cancel a reservation.

“But that’s the only impact we have seen.”