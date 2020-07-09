Aberdeen cafe boss thanks quick-thinking shop workers after fire

An Aberdeen cafe has been forced to shut after a fire.

Staff at a nearby shop alerted the fire service after spotting smoke at Jock’s Cafe on Oscar Road in Torry yesterday afternoon.

In a post on social media, bosses at the cafe confirmed they would be closed “for the foreseeable future”.

The statement added: “Many thanks to the fire service for dealing with the flames in a timely manner, which means the fire was contained to the back room and to the Icon stores lassies who notified them.

“Still in a lot of shock, but glad nobody was hurt.”

Jock’s will be closed for the foreseeable future due to a fire that broke out this afternoon. Many thanks to the fire… Posted by Jock's Café on Wednesday, 8 July 2020

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: “We were called yesterday at 2.38pm to reports of smoke within the building.

“There was a small fire within a cupboard.

“We helped to ventilate the building with the stop message received at 3.04pm.”

Picture and video by Mandy Vincent-Mitchell