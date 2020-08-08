Aberdeen cafe ‘at the brink of collapse’ faced with vandalism attack

Owners of an Aberdeen eatery have expressed their anger after a window was smashed at their premises.

The team at the Tartan Pig coffee house were made aware of the damage after being contacted by a concerned customer.

The popular eatery on Hollybank Place is now calling on support from local traders and consumers during the localised coronavirus lockdown.

A post on their Facebook page said: “As if we haven’t enough on our plate we received a message from a lovely customer of ours tonight to tell us our window has been smashed.

“We’re already really struggling at the moment with everything going. But we will not let up we are still open all weekend for take away.”

It continued: “We truly are at the brink of collapse just like many other local businesses so now more than ever support local and shop local where you can.”

“Your guys support really does spur us on that’s just what we started the cafe for community spirit. Just away to bake our fresh scones and croissants for today . Hope to see some of you soon x Team TP.”

Messages of support have since flooded their comments feed including suggestions a crowdfunding page could be set up to beat the vandals.

Beach front eatery, the Pier, have also backed the “struggling” company, a Facebook comment said: “Disgusting. Don’t know what is happening anymore. We are happy to help if you need just drop us a DM. We need to pull together now.”

Councillor Audrey Nicoll, who serves the Ferryhill and Torry area, said: “I feel sympathetic to The Tartan Pig following this selfish and reckless act of vandalism.

“For this to come at a time when the hospitality industry is under pressure, due to the localised lockdown, adds to the anguish the trader is feeling.

“I would ask anyone with information regarding this incident to step forward and contact police on 101.”