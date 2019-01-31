Thursday, January 31st 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen Cabot jobs ‘safe for now’ amid Chinese takeover

by David McPhee
31/01/2019, 7:47 am
Jobs at Aberdeen’s Cabot Specialty Fluids are “safe” until the sale to a Chinese firm is complete, according to a spokeswoman.

Employees of the Tullos-based company were made aware of parent firm Cabot Corporation’s intention to sell its specialty fluids business to China’s Sinomine Rare Metals Resources today.

But staff – thought to be around 22 – were left in the dark as to their future at the firm.

A spokeswoman for Cabot Corp. has revealed tonight that the almost £103 million sale of Cabot Specialty Fluids will see staff “remain Cabot employees” until the transaction is complete in Q3 2019.

