Aberdeen bypass workers pick up more than 100 bags of litter

Workers on the Aberdeen bypass have picked up more than 100 bags of litter in one month.

Aberdeen Roads Limited monitors the AWPR under its 30-year maintenance contract with Transport Scotland and arranges for rubbish thrown from passing vehicles to be collected.

In July, 110 bags were filled with litter picked up from the side of the carriageways and a further 156 bags of rubbish were taken from the site in June.

Transport Scotland is now encouraging motorists to take their litter home to make it safer for workers and avoid possible hold-ups because of closed lanes.

Concerns have been raised over the welfare of those working next to vehicles travelling at high speeds, as well as the environmental impact the waste has.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The process of collecting litter from the side of a trunk road places workers right next to high speed traffic, which can be dangerous.

“However, this type of work would be unnecessary if everyone took their litter home with them.

“We are therefore asking road users to consider the safety of workers, not to mention the environment, before throwing litter from their vehicles.

“The benefits of this project are expected to be wide-ranging, including reducing congestion, improving journey time reliability and enhancing safety, as well as attracting new business and tourists to the area.

“However, it also gives everyone a snapshot of how beautiful the area is, so keeping it free from litter will create a good impression for visitors and give everyone the chance to see the north-east at its best.”

The AWPR has made significant improvements to travelling times from one side of the city to the other.

Earlier this year, Transport Scotland said around 50% of the traffic had shifted from Aberdeen city on to the new road, cutting journey times in half.

Malcolm Findlay, general manager at Aberdeen Roads Limited, said:“We would like people to take all their litter home with them, instead of discarding it on the new trunk road, so we don’t have to ask our road workers to clear it up.

“Our workers are already busy patrolling the new road to ensure it is operating as it should, as well as helping road users who need assistance.

“In addition, litter-picking in certain areas of the road will require temporary traffic management to be implemented, which has an impact on road users by reducing the number of lanes available.”