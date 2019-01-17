Aberdeen bypass to bring down costs for North Sea firms

Supply chain costs for oil and gas firms in north-east Scotland are expected to drop as a result of the newly-opened Aberdeen bypass, according to transport bosses.

The majority of the £1 billion Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) opened in December, cutting congestion at traffic blackspots in and around the city.

Asco, which supports the North Sea oil and gas sector from its Peterhead base, expects costs for North Sea suppliers and operators to drop as a result of the development.

The firm has seen journey times cut by up to 20 minutes on major routes, bringing savings which can then be passed on to customers, as well as improved quality of life for drivers.