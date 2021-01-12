Show Links
Aberdeen bypass slip road closed following two-car crash

by David Walker
12/01/2021, 8:25 am Updated: 12/01/2021, 8:46 am
A slip road off the Aberdeen bypass is currently closed following a two-car crash.

The southbound lane in Kingswell was blocked following the incident which happened near the Esso garage.

Police are in attendance.

The crash happened at about 7.05am.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the A90 southbound slip road at Kingswells junction was closed.

They advised motorists to be cautious when approaching the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Kingswell Roundabout after a crash involving two vehicles at 7.05am this morning.”

There are no reports of any injuries.