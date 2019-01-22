Work on Aberdeen bypass now complete … but safety checks still need to be carried out

Physical work on the remaining part of the Aberdeen bypass are finished but safety checks still have to be carried out before it can open, transport bosses have said.

Pressure is mounting on contractors, with the target date to open the final section of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) of the end of January now just over a week away.

The Scottish Transport secretary has said despite the works to the Don crossing section now being complete, the road will not open until technical experts are satisfied.

He added Aberdeen Roads Limited, contractors for the project, have been cautioned against cutting corners in order to get it open.

The majority of the route opened last month but defects found at the crossing over the River Don delayed the complete opening. Checks are expected to take place at the site over the next week.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, pictured, said: “I am pleased to confirm the AWPR contractor has undertaken the remaining physical works on the Don Crossing, with some survey work and safety checks being undertaken over the next week.

“However, we continue to await Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL) management providing the necessary technical assurances required to allow the road to open.

“Taxpayers have the right to expect high standards of quality when they pay for new infrastructure from reputable international construction firms and also, to not be penalised for mistakes of these contractors’ own making.

“I have been very clear and consistent that under no circumstances will the final section open until our technical experts are satisfied the public purse is protected.

“This is not the first time we have been forced to caution ARL against attempting to use the north-east’s enthusiasm for the road to apply pressure and cut corners on important contractual issues that simply cannot be avoided.”