Aberdeen bypass roundabout closed after crash involving trailer

Motorists are facing significant delays after a major roundabout was closed due to a crash.
The Cleanhill Roundabout on the AWPR has been shut northbound following a crash involving a trailer shortly before 5pm.
The trailer is believed to have ended up on its side and the road has been closed to allow it to be recovered.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers were at the scene.
Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter
She said: “We received a call at 4.45pm reporting a collision at the Cleanhill roundabout on the A90.
“It appears a trailer has crashed onto its side.
“The roundabout has been closed northbound while the trailer is recovered.”
It is not known whether any other vehicles were involved.