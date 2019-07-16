Aberdeen bypass roundabout closed after crash involving trailer

Motorists are facing significant delays after a major roundabout was closed due to a crash.

The Cleanhill Roundabout on the AWPR has been shut northbound following a crash involving a trailer shortly before 5pm.

The trailer is believed to have ended up on its side and the road has been closed to allow it to be recovered.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers were at the scene.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “We received a call at 4.45pm reporting a collision at the Cleanhill roundabout on the A90.

“It appears a trailer has crashed onto its side.

“The roundabout has been closed northbound while the trailer is recovered.”

It is not known whether any other vehicles were involved.