Aberdeen bypass impact under analysis

The AWPR has helped improve trade in most communities – but for some businesses it is not yet clear whether the route has had a positive impact.

First Aberdeen operations director David Phillips said: “First Aberdeen is in the early stages of understanding the impact of the AWPR’s introduction on our network via the analysis of real-time data streams.

“We will be overlapping pre- and post-AWPR performance data to come to some considered conclusions and then we will speak to our stakeholders.

“However, it is clear there are definite indications of changing patterns of travel on certain corridors.

“Success here will improve air quality and journey times for the city.

“This would encourage a modal shift on to public transport and give people a real viable alternative to get out of their cars.”

John MacRae, chairman of ASPC, said: “At the moment, we don’t know the impact the AWPR may have on house prices in places like Aberdeen.

“It is too early to determine. What we may find is places such as North Anderson Drive could see a decrease in traffic and could become more desirable.”