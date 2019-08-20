Aberdeen bypass has boosted farming in north-east say bosses at Thainstone Mart

The Aberdeen bypass has been a huge boost to farming industries in the north-east, according to Thainstone Mart bosses.

They say producers from Angus and Perthshire have seen journey times to the Inverurie base reduced by up to an hour since the road opened earlier this year. That has prompted them to launch the Think Thainstone campaign to make the co-operative a more attractive choice.

Chief executive Grant Rogerson said: “As a community-owned business, we have the farming community at heart, and that – combined with reduced travel times from the south – is starting to bring new business to Inverurie.”

Angus farmer Graeme Farquharson said: “The bypass has made a big difference for us travelling to Thainstone and the service we receive is excellent.”

Livestock auctioneer Rory Livesey described the AWPR as “a win-win for the whole Scottish farming sector”.