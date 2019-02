The final section of the AWPR has opened – meaning the full route is now open to traffic.

The new 4.5-mile (7.5km) section, which opened in the early hours of the morning, will link the southern Craibstone to Stonehaven and Charleston section with the Parkhill to Blackdog section in the north, slashing journey times.

Its opening marks the final milestone in delivery of the project, first announced 16 years ago, with council leaders believing it will prove “transformational” for the region.