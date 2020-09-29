Aberdeen bypass reopens after closure due to medical emergency

One lane of the AWPR was shut this morning due to a medical emergency.

The A90 northbound was closed by police at the Don crossing just before the Parkhill turn-off near Dyce just before 8am this morning.

A man took ill at the wheel of his car, leading to the road being blocked.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Fire, police and the ambulance service all attended the incident, with the road reopening fully at about 8.45am.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7.55am on Tuesday, 29 September, officers were called to the A90 northbound near the Dyce exit, following a report of a man taking ill at the wheel of his car.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. The road was cleared at around 8.45am.”

Three fire appliances were also called to the scene at about 7.48am.