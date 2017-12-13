Aberdeen bypass chiefs warn children to stay away from construction site over festive period

Aberdeen bypass chiefs have delivered a warning for children to stay clear of the construction site over the festive period.

As preparations are made for a Christmas shutdown for much of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project, contractor Aberdeen Roads Ltd has produced a stay safe leaflet highlighting potential site hazards.

It details potential dangers such as construction machinery, incomplete structures, unstable land, heavy goods vehicles in transit and open excavations.

General manager Malcolm Findlay said: “Young people can be easily tempted to visit a construction site, especially if weather conditions make the trip more appealing, but they can be dangerous places for anyone who has not taken part in a safety briefing.”

The stay safe leaflet is available from the community liaison team at enquiries@aberdeenroads.com or 0800 058 8350.