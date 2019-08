The official bill for the AWPR remains at £745 million, the Scottish transport minister has said.

Michael Matheson made the comment when responding to a parliamentary question from North East MSP Lewis Macdonald MSP.

The Evening Express previously reported that the bill could rise past the £1 billion mark once ongoing discussions end.

In his answer to Mr Macdonald, Mr Matheson said: “The cost of the project remains at £745m.”