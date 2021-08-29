Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Aberdeen butcher leaves food fans salivating as chicken pakora pie is viral hit

By Joe Cawthorn
29/08/2021, 12:22 pm Updated: 29/08/2021, 12:37 pm
Lurch Monster's Tilly Butcher viral chicken pakora pie
Lurch Monster's Tilly Butcher viral chicken pakora pie

An Aberdeen butcher continues to wow local foodies with his creative concoctions, and the latest offering has proved to be one of the most popular to date.

Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher on Hayton Road in Tillydrone is a hotspot for pie lovers and has become well known for the often unusual fillings they pack in a pastry case.

And their latest creation, a chicken pakora pie, has really set tongues wagging on Facebook.

Racking up an impressive 1,100 comments, north-east residents have been quick to tag pals in the mouth-watering post.

“Heaven in a pie”

The now-famous invention includes “homemade chicken pakoras and a thick and creamy tandoori sass inside a fresh crispy pie shell with a flaky all butter puff pastry lid”, according to the description on the post, and locals couldn’t help but drool at the prospect of tucking into one.

One hungry commenter described the bulging bakes as “heaven in a pie” while another said the creation “looks delicious” while questioning if shipping would be possible to US state Arkansas.

One drooling fan said “oh my… this looks naughty”, while another comment said “ooft check these bad boys oot.”

Several people from outside the Granite City said that they would be making a trip to the area soon to stock up on the tasty treats.

Chicken Pakora Pie.This Thursday at 3pm.Homemade Chicken Pakoras, through a thick and creamy Tandoori Sass, filled…

Posted by Lurch Monster's Tilly Butcher on Monday, 23 August 2021

 

Queuing round the block

We recently reported how butcher Liam Scott’s lockdown pie creations left north-east residents queuing around the block to sample his goods.

The Lurch Monster Tilly Butcher sells out of its incredible pies every Thursday. Pictured is owner Liam Scott. Picture by Paul Glendell

Stocking 1,100 pies every Thursday as a result of his popular lockdown “pie day”, Liam and his team have built up the demand for the much-loved north-east favourite, selling out of them in around one to two hours.

Throughout lockdown The Tilly Butcher became the go-to place in the city centre to get a whole range of pies.

From savoury pizza flavoured ones to sweet Biscoff ones, not to mention the more traditional versions, it’s a four-day operation to make the pies and have them ready for 3pm every Thursday.

Lurch Monster’s The Tilly Butcher pies

The 32-year-old who employs three members of staff started off in the butchery world when he was 16 and opened his business nearly a decade ago in September 2011.

Speaking at the time, Mr Scott said: “We tried pies from all over the north-east and we realised there was a gap in the market. For the first eight years we were winning awards for our sausages and we did everything we could with them. Then we moved onto pies to make them more special.

“Everyone is trying to do different pies and glazing them like we do. We have had a knock-on effect with our pies I would say as a result.”