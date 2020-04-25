Aberdeen butcher launches fundraising drive for schools

An Aberdeen butcher has launched a fundraising drive to help provide extra cash for schools.

Bucksburn-based H&S Milne and Sons organised a crowdfunder to help teachers treat pupils to activities not normally paid for through education budgets.

The family-owned business usually supplies the food for annual fun days and summer fairs held at three local schools.

But the fundraising events have all been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

H&S Milne owner Kenny Milne was inspired to help out and has appealed for local residents to donate to cover the money which would normally be raised by the schools this year. The cash will be split between Bucksburn Academy and its ASN wing, Stoneywood Primary and Brimmond Primary School.

Bucksburn Academy relies on money raised every year to cover the costs of a minibus for its additional support needs wing.

This year the cash will also be used to create a year book as a memento for its S6 leavers due to the teenagers now missing out on their exams and prom.

Kenny said: “Every year, over the next month or two, we supply burgers and sausages for local schools at their fundraisers.

“We’ve had messages to say they wouldn’t need them this year and that they wouldn’t be able to raise funds.

“So I thought I would ask customers to see if they wanted to donate so we can raise a bit of money.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Folk would normally be paying money for raffle tickets or barbecues, so I’ve asked if they want to redirect the money to the JustGiving page, hopefully it will be well received.”

Since setting up his crowdfunder page on Monday, Kenny has raised more than £400 of his £2,000 target.

He said: “I’ve been here for 35 years now and I’ve seen kids become adults in that time, and have their own kids, so it’s nice to be giving something back.

“I think we’re really lucky with our customer base. A lot of them have been quick to back us on this and we benefit by their support and the schools benefit by their support – everyone’s a winner.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “This is a tremendous gesture from a local business and one that will be truly appreciated by pupils, parents and staff alike at all three schools.

“H&S Milne have been so helpful in aiding the schools’ fundraising activities in the past, and with the Covid-19 lockdown affecting summer fundraisers, we are really grateful for the extra mile everyone at the shop has gone to in raising funds”.

To donate, visit bit.ly/3bskHhH

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day