Aberdeen butcher installs second defib following community support

An Aberdeen butcher is to install a second defibrillator near his shop after receiving overwhelming support from the community.

H&S Milne and Sons in Bucksburn already has the vital life-saving piece of equipment set up outside its Inverurie Road branch but now, thanks to generous customers, provision will double in the area.

The new defibrillator will be placed at Davy’s Fish Bar on Sclattie Park and has been bought thanks to the Butchers at the Heart of the Community initiative.

The scheme, which is Scotland-wide, was set up by Hunters of Kinross and is supported by Scottish Craft Butchers, the Scotch Butchers Club and Save a Life Scotland.

Its main aim is to help and encourage people to be ready and confident to use CPR equipment in the event of somebody suffering a cardiac arrest.

Kenny Milne, owner of H&S Milne and Sons, became involved with the scheme last summer.

He said: “The community helped us raise money for the defibrillator which is outside the store.

“It was installed in November. We originally only planned to install one but the money kept coming in and we had enough for another one so we spoke to Davy’s Fish Bar and they said they would back it.”

The defibrillators can be purchased for around £1,500 – a reduced price because they were bought in bulk through the Butchers at the Heart of the Community scheme.

Both defibrillators will be accessibly to the public when needed.

If an emergency 999 call is made and the defibrillator is registered with the Scottish Ambulance Service, the nearest device can be located and a code given to the caller to unlock it.

Once opened, instructions are provided.

For heart-attack victims, the community defibrillators could prolong their lives by vital minutes, because the more time that passes during a cardiac arrest without assistance, the less chance there is of survival.

Mr Milne said he was overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.

He said: “Most of it was raised in the shop. We also raised about £60 through a Just Giving page.

“Local musicians put together a concert at Newhills Church, and a second one at Bucksburn Church which raised quite a bit of money. It was all raised by the community.”

The equipment is expected to be installed shortly.

Douglas Scott, chief executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said: “This project is all about enabling butchers to save the lives of people in their community, raising money to provide defibrillators and training staff on how to do CPR.”