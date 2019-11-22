Aberdeen buskers could face night-time ban

Aberdeen buskers may be banned from playing in the streets at night due to recent calls.

Musicians performing at night have been accused by city centre residents of keeping them awake, with some still playing as late as 3am.

The City Centre Community Council may take inspiration from other cities as it starts an investigation into the options available

In Dundee, the local council banned buskers from using amplifiers when performing on the street.

And Glasgow has established a “code of good practice,” which requires musicians to keep volume at a reasonable level.

A by-law requiring buskers to turn down their speakers after a certain time is one of the suggestions to tackle the problem.

A council spokesman said: “We have been made aware of complaints from city centre residents with regard to night-time busking which is not an activity that falls under licensing regulations.

“Nevertheless, we are investigating the matter.”