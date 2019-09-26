Aberdeen busker set for gig with Emeli Sande as part of Street Symphony show

An Aberdeen busker has been handpicked by singer Emeli Sande to take to the stage for her television show’s concert finale.

Finn Henderson-Palmer, 21, who hails from Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, has been chosen by the Aberdeen singer to perform at a concert at the City Halls, Glasgow, as part of her Street Symphony on BBC Scotland.

In the four-part series, the famous singer, who grew up in Alford, searched for Scotland’s best buskers.

Finn was the very first busker Emeli met on her search in St Nicholas Square in Aberdeen and a video of her watching him perform Ben E King’s Stand By Me was a huge hit.

Emeli said: “When I first saw Finn, I loved how he delved into music and I loved his intimacy with it.

“He’s there, standing in this massive square with his eyes closed, and he’s so involved in the song.

“There’s something very humble and soulful about him and I could see that from the start.”

The line-up of buskers chosen was revealed in last night’s second episode of her documentary series.

The final two episodes from the series will air at 10pm on the BBC Scotland channel on October 3 and 10.