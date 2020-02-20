Aberdeen businessman lodges plans for new restaurant on Union Street

A north-east businessman has lodged plans to open a new restaurant in Aberdeen city centre.

Alan Massie has applied for planning permission to build a new restaurant at a vacant premises on Union Street.

Formerly occupied by Soupz, a cafe specialising in soups and sandwiches, the building has been empty since early last year.

The spot, at 339 Union Street, was also previously Cafe Culture for a few months after Soupz shut down.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Now, Mr Massie’s firm Carlton Rock has lodged a planning application with Aberdeen City Council to operate a licensed restaurant that would mainly sell a mix of fusion foods including European and Asian meals.

The planning application for the restaurant states that it would be open seven days a week and that the applicants “are looking to invest & grow a business in a way that positively contributes to the area and that, if successful, would lead to employment within the local community including part time seasonal work for the large younger student workforce within Aberdeen”.