Aberdeen businesses urged to back council efforts as Covid-19 lockdown easing moves to phase 2

Aberdeen city council is urging businesses and communities to help them as the country moves to the second phase of lockdown easing.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today confirmed the country would be moving to phase 2 of the roadmap to leaving the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to the council, not all changes announced for the latest phase will come into affect tomorrow, as the council is still working to implement all elements of the first phase of lockdown.

As of June 29 the easing of restrictions will see some retailers able to reopen their stores, along with playparks in the city reopening – all with strict social distancing in affect.

However, expected relief for the hospitality trade is now not expected to be announced until July 2.

Council co-leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “Today marks another step on our route map journey, one Aberdeen City Council has been laying the groundwork for.

“With the support of NHS Grampian and business organisation Aberdeen Inspired we took the bold decision to add temporary pedestrian capacity to the city by re-routing traffic.

“Our Spaces for People strategy is allowing physical distancing to take place, paving the way for activity to resume.

“By continuing to put public health first we can keep transmission rates of the virus down and avoid a second wave of Covid-19, helping Scotland safely move through phase 2 and towards the next milestone.”

Co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing added: “Aberdeen City Council has led the way in safely responding to Scotland’s route map since we entered Phase 1 on May 28.

“All our recycling centres are open and we were among the first local authorities to spell out how we will deliver education when schools reopen on August 11.

As a Council we are supporting a safe return to economic activity whilst progressing our own projects like the council house building programme.

“The task now to is plot our own steady path through phase 2, safeguarding staff and customers at every turn, and we will continue to share updates on our website.”

Aberdeen City Council and the Health and Safety Executive will continue to work together to ensure compliance with government guidelines in workplaces and businesses.

Police Scotland has sole responsibility under the regulations for dealing with restrictions on movement and public gatherings.