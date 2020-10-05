Aberdeen businesses urged to attend corporate responsibility event

Businesses in Aberdeen have been urged to attend an event aimed at improving outcomes for people across the city.

Community Planning Aberdeen (CPA) has teamed up with Business in the Community (BITC) to organise a corporate social responsibility event online on Thursday.

It will promote the benefits of working in partnership with CPA, and businesses will be presented with a range of opportunities.

Over the last two years, discussions have already taken place between the organisation and business leaders across the city on how to connect the private sector’s social responsibility with the local outcome improvement plan (LOIP).

The special online event aims to connect businesses with CPA, encouraging them to make a difference to people living in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing, chair of the CPA board, said: “One of the barriers to corporate social responsibility which has been identified by the business sector is not being sure about the needs of the city or how to get involved, which is why this special CSR online event will provide a range of opportunities for businesses to get involved in the Community Planning Aberdeen partnership and contribute to positive societal change.

“Aberdeen has an engaged business community who are proud of our city and already routinely support a wide variety of causes across Aberdeen. However, no single organisation has the solution to the challenges that many in our society face, however by working together the public, private, and voluntary sector can harness the power of the collective and deliver something truly remarkable.

“By working hand in hand with the business sector, and other partners, now and in the longer term, will offer the best chance of recovering from the pandemic crisis as quickly as possible and ensure that Aberdeen is a place where all people can prosper.”

To register for the event, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/aberdeen-responsible-business-online-event-tickets-119616717823