Aberdeen businesses urged to apply for Covid-19 support by 5pm deadline

Businesses in Aberdeen which were forced to close by the local lockdown are being urged to apply for support by today’s 5pm deadline.

The value of the grants available, which is based on rateable value, has been increased by up to 50% following discussions between the Scottish Government and Aberdeen City Council.

It means businesses will now be able to receive either £2,000 or £3,000.

Applications for the Local Restrictions Business Support scheme close later today – and those who may be eligible but have not yet applied are being urged to do so.

Businesses which have already applied for and received the original amounts of £1,000 or £1,500 will automatically be given a “top-up” with no need to reapply.

City council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “Aberdeen City Council has been in discussion with the Scottish Government to look at alternative ways in which the Council can distribute the £1million funding it was given to support businesses required to close by the local restrictions that applied between 5-26 August 2020.

“We are pleased that these discussions have led to the increase in the current £1,500 grant to £3,000 in line with what is currently on offer to businesses elsewhere in Scotland. We would encourage any business that has yet to apply to do so before the deadline. Businesses that have already received the original payment will automatically receive a top-up therefore they are not required to apply again.”

To apply, visit aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19/local-restrictions-business-support-fund