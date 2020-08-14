Aberdeen firms counting the cost after flooding

Businesses across Aberdeen have been left counting the cost after being hit by flooding.

Torrential rain hit a number of businesses in the Granite City on Wednesday and staff have spent the last few days cleaning up the mess left behind.

It also affected nearly a dozen schools in Aberdeen due to flooding in classrooms so they could not yet open for pupils.

Dyce School, Ferryhill School, Ferniebrae School, Greenbrae School, Gilcomstoun School, Greenbrae School, Harlaw Academy, Kirkhill School, Riverbank School and Stoneywood School were all closed due to flooding damage.

Council officials were at each of the sites making final safety checks yesterday and they are expected to welcome back pupils today.

Elsewhere in the city businesses have been hit with Aberdeen football club, the Kings Links golf club and the 522-year-old removals firm the Shore Porters Society all affected.

Pittodrie Stadium was hit with “several inches of water” leading to the club shop, reception, ticket office and other ground floor offices.

The deluge damaged shop stock, flooring, furniture and television production equipment.

Rob Wicks, commercial director at AFC, praised the response from his team who had to clean up the mess left behind by the heavy rainfall during the thunderstorm.

He said: “The drainage system on Pittodrie Street and the surrounding area was overwhelmed with a combination of the heavy rainfall and high tide yesterday morning. As a result, the club shop and its main store, the club reception, our ticket office and several of the offices on the ground floor were flooded with several inches of water.

“Amongst other things, the water ingress has damaged flooring, furniture, retail stock and television production equipment. We’ve had to close the Club Shop to deal with the damage but hope to be operating a click-and-collect service as soon as possible.

“Our team has done a fantastic job of getting rid of the worst of the water and starting with the internal clean-up operation. There is still work to be done by the council to clean the roads, drains and surrounding area and, over the next few days, we will be further assessing the damage and speaking to our insurers.”

A burst sewage pipe at the Kings Links golf course led to its indefinite closure with the filthy water spilling out onto its greens and fairways.

Sport Aberdeen said they are working with the council, Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) and Scottish Water.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Unfortunately, the heavy rainfall of August 12 caused a sewage pipe on Golf Road to burst, which washed contaminated materials onto the fairways and greens at Kings Links Golf Course.

“A cleaning operation is under way and we are in contact with Aberdeen City Council Environmental Health team, SEPA and Scottish Water. The course will therefore be temporarily closed until further notice.”

Richard Henderson from Shore Porters Society said they are still assessing the flood damage at their self-storage unit on Virginia Street.

He said that despite spending thousands of prevention measures the water still got into their premises.

Richard said: “We’ve only just got into the building and are assessing the damage. We need to check how far it spread.

“We are going to have to see how much damage has been caused to client’s goods.

“We’ve spent a four figure sum on flood prevention measures but it wasn’t enough. It reduced the amount of flooding but some water still managed to get in.

“We are in peak moving season as well so we will have to clean this up.”