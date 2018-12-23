Aberdeen businesses honoured at awards ceremony

Aberdeen businesses have been recognised in an annual awards ceremony.

Aberdeen Civic Society recently held an event to recognise firms which have made use of traditional architecture.

Winners of this year’s scheme include The Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel on St Andrew Street, which was previously part of RGU, and has been preserved.

Also recognised was Cognito on the Corner, situated between Mid Stocket Road and Beechgrove Terrace, which was a former bank.

Dominic Fairlie, chairman of Aberdeen Civic Society, said: “It gives us great pleasure to be supporting two projects this year, both of which involve the re-use of some of Aberdeen’s lovely granite heritage.

“We give awards for projects that improve or add to our built environment and increase street activity and there is no doubt both make a significant contribution in this regard.”