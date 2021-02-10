Aberdeen businesses cut energy bills by £6 million with government-funded support

Businesses in Aberdeen are on course to save more than £6m on their energy bills thanks to the support of a Scottish Government-funded programme.

A range of Aberdeen-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been taking advantage of a free service run by Zero Waste Scotland to discover how they can cut their energy use and reduce carbon emissions.

Zero Waste Scotland’s Energy Efficiency Business Support Service, which is funded by the Scottish Government and the European Regional Development Fund, provides free, independent advice to SMEs, guiding them to introduce more energy-efficient technology.

Marissa Lippiatt, head of resource efficiency at Zero Waste Scotland, said: “We have an increasing number of businesses coming to us for support and advice which demonstrates the growing awareness of the climate emergency and how we can all take steps to make changes.

“It is pleasing to see so many businesses in Aberdeen deciding to take action to reduce their energy use.

“Not only does this add profit directly to their bottom line, but it also goes a long way to helping Scotland meet its target to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2045.”

Since the start of 2016, £15m of potential energy saving through heating, lighting and building upgrades has been identified.

To help SMEs finance the recommendations, the Scottish Government currently provides interest-free loans and cashback grants.

It is believed the actions taken by Aberdeen SMEs to implement these recommendations will reduce their collective carbon output by more than 20,000 tonnes.

Throughout Scotland, companies are on course to make close to £207m of lifetime energy savings.

It is estimated that more than 720,000 tonnes of carbon emissions can be cut from the atmosphere nationally because of the changes recommended. This would equate to the emissions created from more than two billion car miles, or 102,400 journeys around the world.