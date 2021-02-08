Aberdeen business software specialist secures new contracts worth six-figure sum

An Aberdeen-based business software specialist has secured a number of exclusive contracts worth £250,000.

Escone Solutions has signed deals which it says will help secure employment and enable further growth.

Mike Charles, Escone Solutions director and co-founder, said: “We are delighted to continue supporting these clients with their business application requirements and look forward to further strengthening our relationships in the coming months ahead.

“From an uncertain starting position and the risk of embarking on an Aberdeen based start-up business amidst the oil and gas downturn five years ago, to be where we are today, renewing deals with happy clients is a proud moment.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Intuitive Business Intelligence, Abellio Group and Independent News and Media. And with these new agreements, we can build on the work we have done with them to become their partner of choice.”

Escone was co-founded in 2015 by Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles following the oil and gas downturn six years ago.

The £250,000 will be put towards continued business application support and maintenance and to provide support for its dashboard software.

Kevin added: “A key factor for our ongoing success is our positive culture which is demonstrated by our high staff and client retention levels.

“Our customers will continue to have great access to our experienced in-house team as and when they need us and we are grateful for the ongoing trust and opportunities.

“This news is recognition that Escone Solutions is an established player within the market and it is another positive step on our business journey.”