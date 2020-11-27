An Aberdeen university’s business school has been recognised at a prestigious award.

The Robert Gordon University (RGU) institution has landed top spot at the Times Higher Education 2020 Awards.

Aberdeen Business School has been recognised for its business-connected learning, teaching and the innovative approaches of its staff.

Professor Elizabeth Gammie, head of the school, said she is thrilled to see the school being recognised in these prestigious awards.

She said: “I am really delighted for Aberdeen Business School to receive this external recognition for all the hard work to provide an outstanding business education.

“To win this accolade is a huge achievement for all involved and it demonstrates the commitment and quality of teaching and provision within the school to provide top quality work-ready graduates.

“ABS is continually recognised for its worldwide excellence in teaching, research, curriculum development and student learning and we are proud to be one of only 5% of the world’s business schools to have achieved AACSB accreditation.

“The school has worked tirelessly to provide innovative online learning and ensure our students are supported while receiving a top-quality education.”

Times Higher Education (THE) editor, John Gill, said: “In an extraordinary year, the opportunity to sit down with the THE Awards judges – remotely, of course – and immerse oneself in the stories behind our shortlisted entries was more rewarding than ever.

“Because these awards recognise achievements in the 2018-19 academic year, we are dealing with the world as it was pre-pandemic, but the brilliance of our researchers, the exceptional teaching and the extraordinary ingenuity shown by administrative staff, all on display in this year’s shortlists, will be critical for both universities and the country in the period ahead.

“Congratulations to an inspirational group of winners, and indeed to everyone shortlisted.”