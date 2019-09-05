Aberdeen Business school in running for top education award

The business school of an Aberdeen university has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Aberdeen Business School (ABS) at Robert Gordon University is in the running for Business School of the Year in the Times Higher Education Awards 2019.

The ceremony is widely recognised as the Oscars of the higher education sector, recognising the outstanding performance of universities throughout the UK.

ABS has been shortlisted for its focus on business-connected learning, teaching and research.

Professor Elizabeth Gammie, head of ABS, said she is proud to see the work of the institution being recognised in the prestigious awards.

She added: “Aberdeen Business School has a reputation as an innovative business school providing top quality work-ready graduates, solutions to business problems through consultancy and research and opportunities for individuals to upskill and reskill.

“To be externally recognised in this manner by being shortlisted as Business School of The Year by the Times Higher Education Awards is a great accolade for the school.”

ABS recently gained accreditation from AACSB International – the Association of Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools.

Winners will be announced on Thursday November 28 at a gala awards evening in London.