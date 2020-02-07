Aberdeen business leaders express concerns over rates bill passed by MSPs

Business leaders in Aberdeen have raised concerns about the contents of a new business rates bill passed by MSPs.

Members at Holyrood voted through the Non-Domestic Rates (Scotland) Bill, which was passed by MSPs and will now become law.

The bill will mean revaluations of premises will be carried out every three years, while local authorities will have increased anti-avoidance and debt recovery powers.

However, parts of the new legislation have been criticised by Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.

The body claims new penalties and deadlines are too severe and will have an impact on small businesses.

Despite welcoming the three-year revaluations, research and policy manager Shane Taylor said the bill created a “mixed picture for businesses overall”.

He said: “We believe that Section 8B of the bill creates watered down appeal rights. Removing the ability to appeal based on an economic material change of circumstances, an outcome which is contrary to the goal of creating a more responsive rates system.

“Despite some limited concessions at the final stage of debate, we continue to believe that newly introduced penalties and compliance deadlines are overly onerous.

“In our view these may disproportionately impact smaller firms given the tight time constraints for compliance, and we continue to hold major concerns about their application in practice.”

The bill was put forward following the Barclay Review commissioned by the Scottish Government in 2017.

Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes insisted the reforms were popular with businesses.

She said: “They will modernise the system, tackle tax avoidance and address long term frustrations with the appeals system as well as protecting vital business rates relief offered by the Scottish Government.”