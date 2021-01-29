Aberdeen business leader calls on Scottish Government to extend key rates relief

A three-month extension of business rates relief will merely scratch the surface of the support needed to keep many firms afloat and will provide only a “stay of execution”, according to an Aberdeen industry leader.

It comes after Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the Scottish Government under its budget plans would take the “unprecedented” step of reducing the business rates poundage to 49p – making this the lowest rate in the UK.

Ms Forbes said the 100% business rates relief the retail, hospitality and leisure sector have benefited from during the pandemic would under the plans continue for the first three months of 2021 and may be extended further if more funding is made available by Westminster.

She also announced record NHS funding of £16 billion and promised local authorities cash to freeze council tax as part of a Budget aimed at dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kate Forbes said her tax and spending plans for the coming year are part of an “exceptional response” to the “exceptional circumstances” the country is facing.

She said the pandemic has “shaken our society and economy to their core”, and her draft budget for 2021-22 aims to bring much-needed stability to ensure “our economy recovers and we protect those who have been hit the hardest”.

Ms Forbes, who has to win support for her budget from at least one other party if it is to be approved at Holyrood, set out her tax and spending plans ahead of the UK Government’s March Budget.

© PA

Chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Russell Borthwick, said: “The measures set out in the Scottish budget will create some limited breathing room for firms in the north-east.

“Extending the key rates relief for retail, hospitality, leisure and aviation sectors was a core ask of chamber members, but it is painfully clear that three months of additional relief will only scratch the surface of the support needed by these sectors to rebuild post-pandemic.

“As Chambers of Commerce have already done so across Scotland and the UK, we continue to call on the Chancellor to make an early commitment to extending these key rates reliefs until March 2022 and for the Scottish Government to make good on its pledge to pass this relief on in full in response. Chambers have made similar calls on the furlough scheme and it must be extended until July.

© Paul Glendell/DCT Media

“Although this budget sets out some temporary respite, for many businesses without further action this short reprieve will simply be a stay of execution.

“We repeat our calls for the Scottish Government to urgently publish a route map which sets out the process and timelines for the re-opening of our economy.

“We are rightly in a race to vaccinate the population rapidly to protect public health, but we must be under no illusions that we are also in a race to save thousands of businesses across the UK.”

Business leaders in the north-east hope to secure a region-specific rates deal and Ms Forbes said on Thursday that she was open to meeting with Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald to discuss the plan in more detail.

Ms Forbes said the decision to extend the transition relief provided to Aberdeen businesses was taken because the revaluation had been further delayed but added that the extended reliefs “will hopefully be very helpful”.

Speaking later, Mr McDonald said his office had been inundated with messages from businesses who are “essentially treading water” and are asking how they can access support packages to help them survive.

“I’m encouraged that the cabinet secretary is willing to meet with me to discuss these issues further and hopefully she might look at some regional flexibilities, particularly around the thresholds for business support,” Mr McDonald said.

“Because when you look at numbers of businesses in the north-east, in Aberdeen particularly, that qualify for the small business bonus, it is a fraction compared to elsewhere in Scotland.

“We need to do something to ensure that businesses in the north-east are not being hit with a double whammy of a rates revaluation delay and thresholds for business support that continue to lock them out of much needed financial help.”

And Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, called for the poundage freeze rate to be extended.

He said: “The poundage rate freeze must be extended by 12 months and not just three.

“The UK Government has pledged £2.4 billion extra for Scotland which is more than enough for the SNP to roll out a 12-month extension.

“Businesses across the north-east are on their knees and the effects of this pandemic will not just go away halfway through the year.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “This was the most important budget since devolution and it will deliver unparalleled spending across the country, but what we cannot forget is that the Brexit wrecking ball continues to loom large over our city and Scotland.”