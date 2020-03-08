Aberdeen business Hive undergoing further expansion

Plans are under way to carry out further redevelopments of an Aberdeen city centre building.

The Hive on 1-5 Albyn Place has been under extensive refurbishment since early last year, turning the traditional granite building into a modern flexible working space.

It is now welcoming Add Energy to the facility with the energy firm moving into 1 Albyn Place.

The addition of the new company means that half of the office space has been let, meaning the building owner Carden Place Limited Partnership is now redeveloping more parts of the site.

The refurbishment will include high-quality modern office accommodation featuring suspended ceilings, raised access floors and LED lighting.

Mark McQueen, partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyor, said: “It’s been very encouraging to see one of Aberdeen’s newest office lets off to such a positive start.

“Following Add Energy’s tenancy and with another floor under offer, we’re now more than half filled.

“Aberdeen is entering a market recovery phase and demand for office accommodation is increasing. However, companies are now looking for an office that not only meets their needs but stands out.”