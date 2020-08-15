Aberdeen business faces anxious wait after shop hit by flooding

An Aberdeen business is counting the cost after it was hit by flooding earlier this week, destroying large amounts of stock.

Wool for Ewe, on Rosemount Place, suffered extensive water damage in its cellar – with the water more than four inches deep at one point.

The shop has now been closed until further notice, and damaged stock will have to be thrown out.

Manager Faye Howard is still waiting to hear back from her insurers about the damage, and admitted the size of the claim is likely to rise with every passing day.

She said: “It was horrendous. The water was four inches deep so that means everything within four inches of the floor in the basement has either been binned or is waiting for the insurance company to come out and assess it.

“Because we are a wool shop, everything we stock is fibre. It’s not good when it gets damp, because if it gets wet or starts to smell of damp we will have to throw it away.

“The longer we have to wait for the damage to be assessed, the more we are going to have to claim for because more stock will become affected by it.”

She added: “The response of our customers has been great. We put posts up on social media and people have been offering to do what they can to help.

“Everyone has been really encouraging, which has been really nice at a time like this.”

Faye admitted Wool for Ewe will have to remain closed – and she does not yet know when they will be able to reopen.

She said: “We’re going to have to remain closed for a while to assess the level of damage we have had.

“Of course I am thankful I still have a roof over my head – but this is the last thing the business needed right now.

“Lots of small businesses like ourselves are finding it really difficult just now.

“We are already going to find it difficult because of the traffic measures that have been put in on Rosemount Place, and this is just going to make things even tougher.

“We don’t know how long we are going to be closed for, and after the year we have had, it’s the last thing we needed.”