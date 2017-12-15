Aberdeen buses facing major delays due to congestion in city centre

First Aberdeen are warning commuters their services are facing major delays this afternoon.
In a post on social media, the bus operator warned that “all services are facing major delays through city centre”.
The issue is being linked to traffic congestion – with Google Maps live traffic function showing very slow moving traffic on a number of streets, including Union Street and King Street.
First Aberdeen apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.
All services facing major delays through city centre due to traffic congestion. Apologies for any inconvenience caused
— First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) December 15, 2017