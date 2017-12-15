Friday, December 15th 2017 Show Links
Home / News / Local

Aberdeen buses facing major delays due to congestion in city centre

by Callum Main
15/12/2017, 4:18 pm
Send us a story

First Aberdeen are warning commuters their services are facing major delays this afternoon.

In a post on social media, the bus operator warned that “all services are facing major delays through city centre”.

The issue is being linked to traffic congestion – with Google Maps live traffic function showing very slow moving traffic on a number of streets, including Union Street and King Street.

First Aberdeen apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

More from the Evening Express

Tags
Breaking

    Cancel