Aberdeen bus stop reinstated after five-year battle

Community leaders have said they are “delighted” after a five-year battle to reinstate a bus stop on a busy Aberdeen road came to an end.

The bus stop on Garthdee Road, at the entrance of Robert Gordon University (RGU), was removed five years ago, with one installed inside the campus.

But that sparked fury among residents who complained about the walk back up the hill into Garthdee.

Now, after a lengthy battle, Aberdeen City Council has reopened the stop on the road.

Garthdee Community Council chairman Paul O’Connor MBE said: “When the bus stop was removed, we warned it would be a real problem for vulnerable people and that proved to be the case.

“Having the bus stop down the hill is a problem for a lot of people. Elderly people are particularly badly affected.

“At night it’s isolated down there and that can be really bad for people with additional needs or poor mental health.

“That’s why it was so important for us to get the bus stop reinstated on the main road.”

He added: “I am really delighted that common sense has finally prevailed and the bus stop has been reinstated.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill said: “It’s helpful for people who will be able to get off the bus on Garthdee Road. I hope it makes a difference and is successful.

“It is great to see residents and the community working together to persuade the council to make this change.”

Bill Somerville, director of estates and property services at RGU, said: “We worked with and supported Garthdee Community Council, First Bus and Aberdeen City Council to accommodate a new bus stop. We are pleased it is now in place and operational and we hope it will benefit many of the local residents.”

David Adam, depot operations manager at First Aberdeen, said: “We have had constant dialogue with our partners at RGU and the local community council.

“One thing we agreed at a recent meeting was to reinstate the stop at Garthdee Road, but based on feedback and with the agreement of the community council, we decided to have the stop moved closer to the University in order to cut down the distance between stops.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Following a period of joint working between the city council, local councillors, Garthdee Community Council, RGU and First Aberdeen, a new bus stop has been installed on Garthdee Road.

“This will reduce the walking distance for residents from other existing stops and alleviate the difficulties faced by a number of bus passengers.”