Aberdeen bus service changes set to take effect tomorrow

Changes to bus services across Aberdeen are set to come into force tomorrow.

First Aberdeen, which is up for sale, is making alterations which will affect the numbers 3, 8, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 117 and X27 services, as well as late night routes.

The 117 service will be withdrawn, but all the others will continue to operate – although some routes and times will be revised.

First previously held a public consultation into the proposed changes, which had come in for criticism from residents and councillors.

However, the firm said when it announced the changes, views had been taken on board.

Graeme Macfarlan, First Aberdeen’s commercial director, said: “We thank our customers and local stakeholders for their feedback on our proposals.

“We have tried to take as much of it into account as possible and we have made changes to the original proposals accordingly.

“In areas where services are to be removed or reduced, we have not taken the decision lightly, but have based these decisions on actual data on usage of these services where patronage is very low and now dropped to an unsustainable level.

“We will, of course, share these findings with Aberdeen City Council, which has the power to look at funding local services.”