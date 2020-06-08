Aberdeen bus provider launches new contactless service to keep passengers safe from Covid-19

An Aberdeen bus provider has rolled out a new contactless payment method to protect passengers from coronavirus.

People travelling on First Aberdeen services can already pay by contactless using their cards or mobile devices.

But now the firm has introduced Express Mode for Apple Pay – meaning customers do not have to unlock their phones or watches before tapping.

The technology is being launched in Aberdeen ahead of a nationwide rollout later this year.

Graeme Macfarlan, First Aberdeen’s commercial director, said: “During these unprecedented times, we wanted to offer our customers another cashless way to pay for their bus travel and to make life as easy as possible.

“Aberdeen was the quickest market to adopt other popular payment methods on our buses across our entire UK bus operations and so it was the obvious first choice to be upgraded to the new Express Mode on Apple Pay technology.

“The new system will make life easier for customers choosing to travel with us during these difficult times.”