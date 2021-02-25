Aberdeen bus has window smashed in ‘deplorable’ incident

An Aberdeen bus has had to be taken out of service after its window was smashed while being driven in the city.

Pictures of the damaged First bus were published online yesterday evening, showing one of the windows had been smashed, with debris lying inside.

Police are investigating the incident, with happened on Lewis Road at about 4.55pm.

The driver was the only person on-board the bus when it is understood something was thrown at the window.

It was described as an “absolute disgrace” by a worker who did not want to be named.

The bus had Thank You NHS livery, and was turning off the Lang Stracht into Lewis Road when it was targeted.

The damaged window is where older people and families with young children in buggies and prams sit as it is right at the front of the bus.

David Phillips, operations director for First Aberdeen, condemned this incident as “deplorable” and “appalling.”

He said: “I can confirm one of our buses was damaged at Lang Stracht on Tuesday night.

“We condemn such deplorable and dangerous behaviour.

“This serious, but isolated incident has been reported to the police.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured, but we had to take the bus out of service and return it to the depot to undergo repairs.

“The fact someone would do this to our ‘Thank You NHS’ bus is appalling.”

Police confirmed that they were investigating this incident after it was reported to them.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report around 6.20pm on Tuesday, 23 February of a window smashed on a bus at Lewis Road in Aberdeen.

“The incident happened around 4.55pm that afternoon.

“The driver was the only person onboard the bus and no one was injured.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”